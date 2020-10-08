UrduPoint.com
PDM Emerged After Getting No NRO By Its Leaders: Murad Saeed

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:12 PM

PDM emerged after getting no NRO by its leaders: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that the Opposition parties' Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was came into being following the government's denial of granting NRO to its leaders

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said that the Opposition parties' Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was came into being following the government's denial of granting NRO to its leaders.

He said that Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal Rehman, Mehmood Achakzai and others came on same page and targeted the national institutions when they saw no breakthrough in getting NRO.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel on Wednesday night, the minister questioned that under what moral ground a declared convict who was involved in looting the country was posing himself as its savior. Pakistan is not his personal property for looting, he maintained.

