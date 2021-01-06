UrduPoint.com
PDM Enters Final Phase Of Decline With C-grade Leaders' Participation: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 09:58 PM

PDM enters final phase of decline with c-grade leaders' participation: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had entered the final phase of its total decline, which was evident from the Bannu rally where all C-grade leaders of the opposition parties participated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had entered the final phase of its total decline, which was evident from the Bannu rally where all C-grade leaders of the opposition parties participated.

The minister, in a tweet, said the failed narrative and non-participation of the public in PDM rallies had disappointed the central leadership of the allied political parties.

The PDM's gatherings had started shrinking and turned into small crowds, whereas its command gradually came into hands of B and now to C-category leadership.

