PDM entrapped in political blind alley: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that PDM had been entrapped in a political blind alley as the masses have put an end to negative politics.

After the failure of resignation-threat, the long march call will also end in a fiasco as rejected cabal cannot cheat the people, he stated.

He was talking to a delegation of parliamentarians which called on him here and apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies.

The CM issued directions for the solution of constituency-related problems while pointing out that women parliamentarians were always included in the consultation process. Usman Buzdar said he did not believe in a one-man show and supported the philosophy of teamwork. The women MPAs will be given their due rights as no society can progress without practical participation of its womenfolk, the CM added and stressed that women empowerment was an important mission of the PTI government.

The CM emphasised that the scope and volume of work done in two and a half years was far better than the performance spanning over 30 years.

Regrettably, the opposition did not refrain from the agenda of negative politics in the corona pandemic as the people have rejected their political corruption, he added.

The timely decisions made by the PTI-led government have been globally acknowledged while the opposition continued to create jangling discords for the sake of promoting its petty politics, he continued.

The opposition will face defeat in the upcoming Senate elections and PTI candidates will achieve success.

Members Provincial Assembly who met him include Sadia Sohail Rana, Sumaira Ahmed, Rasheeda Khanum, Mahindar Pall Singh, Muhammad Naeem Ibrahim, Muhammad Amir Anayat Shahani, Mehr Aslam Bharwana, Ch. Faisal Farooq Cheema and a host of other parliamentarians.

Chief Whip Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (R) Ijaz Hussain Manhaiswere also present.