PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, says Fawad Chaudhary

The Federal Minister for Science accompanied by Shehbaz Gill reiterates PM Imran Khan's stance for dialogue in parliament on national issues, pointing out that it was last power show of Sharifs in Lahore.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that PDM failed by its poor show yesterday in Lahore.

He held PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz as the sole responsible for this failure.

"Lahore is the hub of PML-N where they failed to bring workers to Minar-e-Pakistan," said Fawad Chaudhary accompanied by Shehbaz Gill in Islamabad on Monday.

He also asked the Punjab Chief Minsiter Usman Buzdar to ban entry of Mahmood Achakzai over his statement in PDM gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

"The yesterday show was the last show of Sharifs," he further said, asking the PML-N MNAs and MPA not to follow Maryam Nawaz.

He also came down hard upon Maryam Nawaz over her speech that she just spoke about her 'Abu' [father], herself and her brothers and did not say anything else.

Shehbaz Gill who also spoke in Punjabi strongly criticized Mahmood Achakzai over his remarks about Punjabis. He said Nawaz Sharif was a fresh traitor of Punjab.

“PML-N secured 30 seats from Lahore and all the MPAs who failed to bring people should resign,” he added.