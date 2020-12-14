UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Failed After Yesterday Poor Show In Lahore, Says Fawad Chaudhary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:59 PM

PDM failed after yesterday poor show in Lahore, says Fawad Chaudhary

The Federal Minister for Science accompanied by Shehbaz Gill reiterates PM Imran Khan's stance for dialogue in parliament on national issues, pointing out that it was last power show of Sharifs in Lahore.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said that PDM failed by its poor show yesterday in Lahore.

He held PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz as the sole responsible for this failure.

"Lahore is the hub of PML-N where they failed to bring workers to Minar-e-Pakistan," said Fawad Chaudhary accompanied by Shehbaz Gill in Islamabad on Monday.

He also asked the Punjab Chief Minsiter Usman Buzdar to ban entry of Mahmood Achakzai over his statement in PDM gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

"The yesterday show was the last show of Sharifs," he further said, asking the PML-N MNAs and MPA not to follow Maryam Nawaz.

He also came down hard upon Maryam Nawaz over her speech that she just spoke about her 'Abu' [father], herself and her brothers and did not say anything else.

Shehbaz Gill who also spoke in Punjabi strongly criticized Mahmood Achakzai over his remarks about Punjabis. He said Nawaz Sharif was a fresh traitor of Punjab.

“PML-N secured 30 seats from Lahore and all the MPAs who failed to bring people should resign,” he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Poor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hub Fawad Chaudhry All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PM lauds efforts of Pakistan Navy for defense of c ..

18 minutes ago

US government says agencies hit by massive cyberat ..

8 minutes ago

IRSA releases 70,500 cusecs water

8 minutes ago

PHA to make mini zoo at Shah Shams park: DG PHA

8 minutes ago

Employees of Christian community to get advance sa ..

8 minutes ago

KP govt approves RS 4.9 billions for 16 new colleg ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.