PDM Failed To Attract Public Support: PTI Leader Argues

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

PDM failed to attract public support: PTI leader argues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi has said the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has failed to attract the public support.  In a statement issued here on Thursday, Qureshi said the people of Pakistan knew that the opposition parties behind the PDM were involved in corruption and plunder of the country's resources.  "They have launched the movement against the PTI's government to hide their past misconduct and misappropriations," he argued.  He reiterated that the people had given a 5 years mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan to eradicate corruption and the corrupt elements.

  Qureshi maintained that the way the government was confronting the challenges despite limited resources would usher an era of development and prosperity in the country.  "Soon Pakistan will be counted among the powerful countries in the world," he expressed the hope.  He contended that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and some other parties had not given anything to the people except hopelessness. 

