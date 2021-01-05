PDM failed to get public support against government:Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was buried itself due to its unnatural alliance as each party in PDM had lot of differences with each other

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was buried itself due to its unnatural alliance as each party in PDM had lot of differences with each other.

Talking to a private news channel, he said movements launched by the corrupt people never remain successful and they were failed to get public support for the purpose.

The minister said the people were well aware about corruption of PDM' leaderships which they had made during their governments, adding the people would never came out from their houses for saving corrupts of the country.

He said Opposition was just using resignations as political stunt but they were not serious to tender their resignations from the assemblies and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz narrative which they had adopted against the national institutions was dead now.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was working and making efforts for the development of the country and he was a quiet honest person as he would never make any compromise over the matter of accountability of the corrupts.

Faisal Vawda said that PDM had no moral logic to launch any move against the government, added it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who was standing against eleven (11) corrupt political parties fearlessly.