UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Failed To Topple Ruling Party Due To Disintegration: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:30 PM

PDM failed to topple ruling party due to disintegration: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has failed to topple the ruling party because of disintegration.

The PDM has divided into two parts, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Commenting on false allegations leveled by PDM on PTI government, he said NCOC is responsible for providing all necessary information to provinces regarding corona virus. He further stated that NCOC is also bound to extend help to provinces regarding equipment and vaccine. In the light of NCOC reports, he said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), elections should be avoided amid COVID pandemic.

He said public gathering could pose threat to human health. Dispelling impression created by PDM about AJK election, he said the Center has no intention to stop election, but for the protection of people, the election commission should review the decision about AJK elections. Replying to a question, Farrukh Habib said Opposition has been trying to create hurdles for PTI government for the last three years. Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for economy and other sectors, he said stock exchange was touching highest index while revenue collection has also improved.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Stock Exchange Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

1 hour ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

1 hour ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.