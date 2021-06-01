PDM failed to topple ruling party due to disintegration: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has failed to topple the ruling party because of disintegration.

The PDM has divided into two parts, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Commenting on false allegations leveled by PDM on PTI government, he said NCOC is responsible for providing all necessary information to provinces regarding corona virus. He further stated that NCOC is also bound to extend help to provinces regarding equipment and vaccine. In the light of NCOC reports, he said Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), elections should be avoided amid COVID pandemic.

He said public gathering could pose threat to human health. Dispelling impression created by PDM about AJK election, he said the Center has no intention to stop election, but for the protection of people, the election commission should review the decision about AJK elections. Replying to a question, Farrukh Habib said Opposition has been trying to create hurdles for PTI government for the last three years. Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for economy and other sectors, he said stock exchange was touching highest index while revenue collection has also improved.