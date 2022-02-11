PDM fails to convince its allies on no-confidence motion against PM: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed to convince its allies to table a no-confidence motion against the prime minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed to convince its allies to table a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was clear from their (PDM leaders) sad faces that the alliance had been split into factions and its members would rather bring no-confidence motions against one another.