PDM Fails To Convince Its Allies On No-confidence Motion Against PM: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 11:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had failed to convince its allies to table a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

The minister, in a tweet, said it was clear from their (PDM leaders) sad faces that the alliance had been split into factions and its members would rather bring no-confidence motions against one another.

