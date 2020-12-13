PDM fails to fill even 25% area of Iqbal Park Lahore: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that PDM parties even could not fill the 25 percent area of Iqbal Park Lahore even after distributing money among the participants.

In a statement, he said that even the Lahore bus stops could be witnessed with more crowd than the number of people in PDM procession there.

The PDM show had failed even the political parties distributed Rs 300 each among the participants, he added.

Through less participation the people had told the PDM leaders that their struggle was only for their families instead for the public rights, he said.

Gill further said that 'calibri queen' had been visiting the houses of people throughout the week to invite them in PDM procession in Lahore but the public rejected them.

Every procession of PDM, he said, had been witnessed with anti-state speeches by its leaders. Mehmood Achakzai's speech in Lahore had proved again that PDM's was pursuing an anti-state agenda, Shahbaz Gill maintained.

The SAPM said that the person who had been talking about the patients of teaching hospital had set a show in Lahore to spread COVID-19. They even could not construct a single good hospital in Pakistan during their previous regimes where they could get medical treatment, Gill concluded.