PDM Fails To Get People Support : Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:40 PM

PDM fails to get people support : Usman dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs usman Dar on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement had completely failed to get people support during its all political gatherings and it would not succeed to blackmail the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition should support the government regarding holding transparent up-coming the Senate elections but they wanted to promote the business of selling and purchasing of the votes during the election process.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had always promoted the horse trading and usage of money in the country's politics and "Changa Manga bazar" was the open example in that regard.

He said removing land mafias was the one of the top most priority of the present government, adding that the government was fully determined and committed to fulfill its all promises which had made with the people during the general elections campaign of 2018.

Usman Dar said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the next general elections with thumping majority due to its five years performance and deliverance of good governance.

