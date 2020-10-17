UrduPoint.com
PDM Fails To Make An Impressive Power Show : Shehryar Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has totally failed to make an impressive power show against the government at Gujranwala.

In a tweet, he said the opposition gathering at Gujranwala reflected the very fact that top corrupt political lot has no attraction for public at large.

He said that the nation knows their real saviour, which is Prime Minister Imran Khan.

