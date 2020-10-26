UrduPoint.com
PDM Following BJP Agenda, Says Dr Akhtar Malik

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:05 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties, was following agenda of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement issued here on Monday, Dr Akhtar Malik demanded filing a sedition case against Jamiat-Ulema-i-Pakistan (Noorani group) Chief Awais Noorani's slogan of Independent Balochistan during his speech in PDM pubic gathering in Quetta on Sunday.

The minister said opposition wanted to create chaos in the country, adding that Maryam Awan was daughter of disqualified prime minister and obsconder, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

People who are talking about Balochistan progress should have asked their elders what they had done for the province, he questioned.

Balochistan is development by leaps and bounds these days, Dr Malik stated.

