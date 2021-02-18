PDM forms committee to finalize long march arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Thursday formed a five-member committee to finalize arrangements for its March 26 long march.

The committee would comprise Ahsan Iqbal, Nayyer Bukhari, Senator Mir Kabir, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Akram Khan Durrani, said PDM spokesman Mian Iftikhar Hussain talking to the media.

He said the decision regarding the committee was taken at a meeting of the PDM's steering committee chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal.

He said many provincial committees had also been constituted comprising heads and general secretaries of all component parties of PDM.

The forum offered Fateha for the departed soul of Senator Mushahidullah Khan.