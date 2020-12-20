(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a gang which endangered the lives of people by holding public meetings in various cities of Punjab.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said the public gatherings, organised by the PDM causes the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

She said that 722 new cases of corona and 46 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. The number of active corona patients in the province reached 131,428, whereas there were 64,370 corona patients in Lahore.

She said that the second wave was much dangerous than the previous one. People should protect themselves from corona as well as destructive politics of the PDM, she added.