UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Gang Endangered People's Lives: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

PDM gang endangered people's lives: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is a gang which endangered the lives of people by holding public meetings in various cities of Punjab.

In a statement issued on Sunday, she said the public gatherings, organised by the PDM causes the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

She said that 722 new cases of corona and 46 deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. The number of active corona patients in the province reached 131,428, whereas there were 64,370 corona patients in Lahore.

She said that the second wave was much dangerous than the previous one. People should protect themselves from corona as well as destructive politics of the PDM, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday From

Recent Stories

RTA’s 105th open auction for licencing plates yi ..

1 minute ago

Emirates to deploy iconic A380 to Sao Paulo in Jan ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organises 665 training programmes in ..

16 minutes ago

Antibiotics from cockroaches may save lives, finds ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.