PDM Gathering's Boycott Shows KP People's Strong Political Wisdom: Shibli

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

PDM gathering's boycott shows KP people's strong political wisdom: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that complete boycott of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) from Pakistan Democratic Movement's today's public gathering in Peshawar was testimony of their strong political acumen.

In a statement, he said "I appreciate commendable people of KP on this boycott, which shows how much political well-aware they are," Shibli Faraz said while commenting on today's PDM public gathering in Peshawar.

He added on the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the people of KP have not only protected them from Coronavirus while avoiding from the jalsa but also failed the agenda of PDM parties which is against people of Pakistan.

He said that lack of interest and participation in smaller number of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in PDM public gathering was ample proof of their no-confidence on opposition parties' agenda.

He said that the Corona is a reality not fiction. Despite court order their resistance of holding public gathering was clear example of their inflexibility and anti-people agenda.

"They always prioritized petty political gains rather giving priority to respect to law and protecting health of people."He recommended the participants of the PDM public gathering to go for self-quarantine in order to ensure protection of their own and others health.

