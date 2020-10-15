UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Get Conditional Permission For Gujranwala Show

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:15 PM

PDM get conditional permission for Gujranwala show

The district administration on Thursday granted conditional permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding its 'show' in Gujranwala on October 16 after agreement on 28 points

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday granted conditional permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding its 'show' in Gujranwala on October 16 after agreement on 28 points.

According to official spokesperson, the show will be held at Jinnah Stadium from 5 pm to 12.00am and anti-corona SOPs will have to be strictly observed.

No participant will be allowed to enter the gathering without face mask or sanitizer.

No member of PDM will be allowed to address at any other point, and they will not allowed to block the GT road.

Speeches maligning,deriding national and security institutions will be not be made at the show or else strict action will be taken against the violators and cases will be registered against them,stated the spokesman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Road Gujranwala October From Agreement

Recent Stories

Gujranwala administration allows PDM to hold its p ..

20 minutes ago

Polish Health Ministry Reports Second Consecutive ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks end sharply down

1 minute ago

Supporters of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Call for Parli ..

1 minute ago

Kiwi deputy PM brings virus hoax advocate down to ..

1 minute ago

ISS Crew to Fix Russian Oxygen Supply System on Th ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.