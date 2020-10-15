PDM get conditional permission for Gujranwala show

The district administration on Thursday granted conditional permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding its 'show' in Gujranwala on October 16 after agreement on 28 points

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday granted conditional permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding its 'show' in Gujranwala on October 16 after agreement on 28 points.

According to official spokesperson, the show will be held at Jinnah Stadium from 5 pm to 12.00am and anti-corona SOPs will have to be strictly observed.

No participant will be allowed to enter the gathering without face mask or sanitizer.

No member of PDM will be allowed to address at any other point, and they will not allowed to block the GT road.

Speeches maligning,deriding national and security institutions will be not be made at the show or else strict action will be taken against the violators and cases will be registered against them,stated the spokesman.