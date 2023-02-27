UrduPoint.com

PDM Govt Making Efforts To Overcome Inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 11:36 PM

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Monday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led coalition government was making sincere efforts to put the country on way to progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Monday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led coalition government was making sincere efforts to put the country on way to progress.

Talking to media after attending workers convention at Jamia Madina here, he stressed joint efforts to steer the country out of challenging situation.

The JUI-F leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had always lied with the nation especially youth of the country and made lots of fake promises to give millions of jobs to youth. He added that the PTI was responsible for the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Haideri said that inflation was a bitter reality, but the government was taking multiple steps to control it.

He said that 35 to 40 percent people in the country were below the poverty line and they were most affected from current inflation. He hoped that improvement would come through government's several measures.

To a question, he said that elections should be held in the country as per schedule after fulfilling all legal and constitutional formalities. He added each pillar of the state had to play its role for strengthening the democracy and country.

To another query, he said that PDM had accepted the challenge to come into government for bringing improvement in lives of the common men and economic situation in the country.

JUI-F leader Maulana Amjad and other senior leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Progress Media All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

1 minute ago
 Italy coastguard combs beaches for bodies after sh ..

Italy coastguard combs beaches for bodies after shipwreck

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Mal ..

Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik says ECP's mandate to condu ..

2 minutes ago
 UN, partners appeal for $4.3 billion for aid oper ..

UN, partners appeal for $4.3 billion for aid operations in war-torn Yemen

2 minutes ago
 US Navy Orders $145Mln Modernization of Guided Mis ..

US Navy Orders $145Mln Modernization of Guided Missile Destroyer Nitze - BAE Sys ..

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Launching New Northern Border ..

US Congressman Says Launching New Northern Border Security Caucus Amid Rise in C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.