PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Monday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led coalition government was making sincere efforts to put the country on way to progress.

Talking to media after attending workers convention at Jamia Madina here, he stressed joint efforts to steer the country out of challenging situation.

The JUI-F leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had always lied with the nation especially youth of the country and made lots of fake promises to give millions of jobs to youth. He added that the PTI was responsible for the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Haideri said that inflation was a bitter reality, but the government was taking multiple steps to control it.

He said that 35 to 40 percent people in the country were below the poverty line and they were most affected from current inflation. He hoped that improvement would come through government's several measures.

To a question, he said that elections should be held in the country as per schedule after fulfilling all legal and constitutional formalities. He added each pillar of the state had to play its role for strengthening the democracy and country.

To another query, he said that PDM had accepted the challenge to come into government for bringing improvement in lives of the common men and economic situation in the country.

JUI-F leader Maulana Amjad and other senior leaders were also present.