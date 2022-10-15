PDM govt puts national economy on path of stability: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the present coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has put the national economy on the path of sustained growth and stability

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the present coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has put the national economy on the path of sustained growth and stability.

He made these remarks during a meeting with his party's candidate for Tehsil Mayor in D.I.Khan Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, and Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

The JUI-F chief said the coalition government had inherited the national economy in shambles due to agreements made by the last PTI-led government with the International Monetary Fund (IMD) and now the government had put it back on the path of progress.

He said Imran Khan was doing politics of abuses, while using the name of state of Madina.

He said the people had enough political awareness and they had strongly rejected the hollow claims of the PTI and its chief.

He said JUI-F had worked in the past for the development of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts and it would continue making sincere efforts in future to launch mega development projects in both the districts.

On the occasion, Asad Mehmood said rehabilitation work in flood-hit areas of D.I. Khan and Tank was successfully underway and upon its completion people would get advanced facilities of life.

Kafil Ahmed Nizami said JUI-F in Dera had always worked for the welfare of people who were fed up with the negative politics of the local leaderships of the PTI in the district.