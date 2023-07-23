PDM govt starts dissemination of fruits of pro-people policies: Minister Communications

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government had not only saved country from default but also started dissemination of fruits of its pro-people policies.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of dualization of a road from Faisalabad Bypass to Motorway M-3 via Satiana here on Sunday, he said that PDM had taken responsibility of running coalition government when the country was facing very crucial time as the previous rulers had badly ruined its economy.

He said that PDM government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took bold steps in the greater national interest and saved the country from default. He added that Pakistan was making tremendous progress in 2018 when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan was installed in the country under a calculated move. The ill-conceived policies of Imran Khan's government not only stopped the pace of national development but it also made life an ordinary person very miserable.

The installed government used all national resources to promote culture of hate and tried to divide the nation but the people were cognizant and well aware of the nefarious designs of Imran Khan and his party. Hence, they badly rejected him and foiled his conspiracies against the country. When Imran Khan was clamped on the nation, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had raised voice against him because he (Imran) was an incompetent person and injurious to Pakistan, he added.

The minister said that the PDM took government only save the country from collapse and in this connection, the leaders of coalition government under supervision of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman strived hard and succeeded in achieving the targets.

He also lauded the efforts of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan for movement against Imran Khan and said that his loyalty with the party leaders was unprecedented. He said that Imran Khan enjoyed the power for 4 years but failed to initiate any worth-mentioning projects. On other hand, the PDM government launched numerous development projects across the country up till now.

Advocating his stance, he said that the PDM government had entrusted one ministry to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F and this ministry had initiated 51 development projects of only National Highway Authority (NHA) within shortest span of 14 months. Similarly, the strenuous efforts of PDM government dragged the country out from the grey list in addition to restoring the confidence of friendly countries.

"This is a difference between the performance of PTI and PDM government", he said and vowed to complete all the road projects which were launched by Nawaz Sharif's government. "We would also complete motorway network from Peshawar to Gawadar and Karachi", he added.

He said that the elections were coming near. "If the people mandated us, we would resume the development pace as it was stopped in 2018", he added.