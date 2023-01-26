UrduPoint.com

PDM Govt Working To Save State Instead Of Politics: Tasneem Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 08:25 PM

PDM govt working to save state instead of politics: Tasneem Qureshi

Minister of State/ Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government is working with the vision to save the state instead of politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State/ Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government is working with the vision to save the state instead of politics.

Addressing a gathering, organized by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) workers to cut the cake on the 95th birth anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) at Bakhtiar Labour Hall here on Thursday, he said that it was vision of the PPP founder to organise labour and deprived class of society to strengthen the country.

Paying a rich tribute to ZAB, the SAPM said that it was the PPP which got released 93,000 soldiers from India, launched the nuclear program, missile technology and introduced the Constitution.

He said that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had successfully conveyed the world that it was a responsibility of the international community to compensate Pakistan for the world's injustice and won a big package of $10 billion.

He stressed the party workers to come out of their homes and express their presence to counter fake propaganda of PTI's Imran Khan.

PPP leaders Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Faiza Malik, Bushra Malik and Senior Labour leader Khursheed Ahmad also paid homage to ZAB and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed in their speeches.

