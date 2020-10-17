PDM Gujranwala gathering unimpressive: Political analysts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of 11 opposition parties - gathering in Gujranwala unimpressive, political analyst and senior columnist Sohail Warraich has said that it was political workers and not the masses 'jalsa'.

"I could see middle and lower middle-class people at the gathering of 11 opposition parties but it lacked common man and the poor who are the fuel of a political movement to wipe away political powers", he said during a television talk show on Friday night.

Sohail Warraich, to a question, said political movements need the passion and fury of the common man, adding that the Friday's gathering in Gujranwala may be called a windstorm but not a seism which erode the foundations of fortresses with their ferocity.

About the opposition claims to disempower PTI government, Warraich said the opposition parties had launched the movement in haste and it did not appear to achieve the desired goal of derailing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government by January 2021.

To another question, he said the opposition did not seem to muster the required support from its workers, what to talk of the masses, adding that the timing and route of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's rally en-route Gujranwala were also wrong, adding had she took out the rally through the provincial metropolis, it would have mobilized the party sympathizers.

Regarding the establishment, he said the establishment had been very right in its claim of supporting a constitutional government, adding the opposition parties wanted to create distances among the PTI government and the establishment.

To a query, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan may hold similar or larger gatherings for show of power, but advised against this strategy, urging the government must work to bring the political temperature down. "Delivery should be focus of the government", Warraich responded.

Warraich's observation was also endorsed by veteran journalist Arif Nizami, during a television talk-show, when he said Maryam Nawaz's efforts to host a charged gathering in Gujranwala had flopped, adding that JUI-F chief Mualana Fazl-ur-Rehman's rally was larger than Maryam's.

Arif Nizami said Maryam Nawaz looked visibly distraught on the stage in Gujranwala, adding that her decision to travel by the Lahore Ring Road failed her while Fazl-ur-Rehman gathered more people around as he took a different route from the city.

Veteran analyst Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain said the objective and agenda of the PDM's gathering were destined to fail, very much like the last sit-in of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman. He said the PDM leadership were pursuing their personal interests and that was why a large number of people did not rally round them.

Most of the independent political analysts were of the opinion that PDM's gathering was a 'poor show' rather than 'power show' by the opposition.