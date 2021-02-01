UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Has Died Itself, Says Haleem Adil Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:28 PM

PDM has died itself, says Haleem Adil Shaikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had died itself by giving deadlines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had died itself by giving deadlines.

He said that every action of the PDM had failed whether it was resignations, boycott of Senate elections, sit-ins or public gatherings.

He stated this in a message on his twitter account here on Monday.

Haleem said, 'Papa, Daddy, Maulana (PDM) Bachao Movement has died itself.' He said that the nation had rejected their (PDM) agenda.

He alleged that they (PDM) leaders were not worried of the nation and the country but were doing politics for their personal interests.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Twitter Died Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler expresses condolences to Saudi King ..

56 seconds ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi pri ..

1 minute ago

6 minutes ago

Libya's LNA Ready to Protect Gains Achieved at Pol ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese vaccine, ..

25 minutes ago

Italy reports 11,252 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.