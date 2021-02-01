PDM has died itself, says Haleem Adil Shaikh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had died itself by giving deadlines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh on Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had died itself by giving deadlines.

He said that every action of the PDM had failed whether it was resignations, boycott of Senate elections, sit-ins or public gatherings.

He stated this in a message on his twitter account here on Monday.

Haleem said, 'Papa, Daddy, Maulana (PDM) Bachao Movement has died itself.' He said that the nation had rejected their (PDM) agenda.

He alleged that they (PDM) leaders were not worried of the nation and the country but were doing politics for their personal interests.