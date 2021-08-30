PDM has ended in fiasco: Buzdar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance had ended in fiasco.

In a statement, the CM said the unnatural combination of 11 parties could not last for 11 months because of internal differences and entropy.

The PDM should revisit its negative approach as the failed Karachi meeting was writing on the wall for them, the CM suggested.

The PDM leadership was destined to whine permanently as it was devoid of statesmanship and political wisdom; he maintained and added that the political cabal was indifferent to public welfare.