PDM Has No Concern With Public Problems: Pervez Khattak

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:06 PM

PDM has no concern with public problems: Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership had no concern with public problems as they were doing negative politics by holding political power shows to save their corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM artificial alliance had been formed by the rejected political parties to protect their laundered ill gotten money.

The minister said the government would not create hurdles in a way of the opposition's long march, but the action would be taken against violators of the law. No compromise would be made over rule of law during the long march, he added.

Replying to a question, he stressed the need to make electoral reforms in the Parliament to ensure transparency in the system to yield desirous results. It was topmost priority of the government to conduct the upcoming Senate elections in fair and free manner, Pervez Khattak said.

He said the incumbent government intended to conduct the Senate polls through open voting to discourage the horse trading practice. It was obvious that political parties would award the Senate tickets to their candidates on loyalty and credibility, he stated.

