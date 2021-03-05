UrduPoint.com
PDM Has No Future And Dispersed Soon : Akbar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

PDM has no future and dispersed soon : Akbar Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan Friday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement has no future, PTI's success in senate election is the result of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision and hard work of chief minister KP.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The minister also congratulated all new elected senators of PTI, he said that in KPK the unity and strength of the PTI were exemplary under the leadership of chief minister Mahmood Khan and we have won all seats of the senate in the province.

He said that PDM has no future, soon their unity against PM Imran Khan would be dispersed and masses are also well aware that they have looted their money, they would not follow them.

Akbar Ayub Khan stated that Imran Khan brought the country back on the track of prosperity, he has taken strict decisions to ensure the law enforcement and bring the accused of looting money from national exchequers.

The minister said that a new era of development and prosperity has been started in Pakistan and first time our exports are growing as compare to imports.

Talking about his own constituency Akbar Ayub said that people are witness of their dedication for the development in district Haripur where roads, schools, sui gas and electricity provision projects worth billions of rupees are in progress and would change the fate of the people after completion.

