PDM has no public support: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said it was a great chance for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save its face to avoid holding public gatherings as its leaders had no public support.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM leadership could not get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government would complete its constitutional term.

He said the world countries had already acknowledged and lauded the smart lockdown policy of the government to contain and curb the first wave of coronavirus successfully.

Sadaqat Abbasi asked the people to adopt the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintaining the social distance to fight with second phase of the pandemic.