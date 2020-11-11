PDM having no direction, no ideology has no future: Shibli

UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:38 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) having no direction or ideology has no future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) having no direction or ideology has no future.

In a tweet, the minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had welcomed the inquiry report whereas Nawaz Sharif has rejected it, which was manifestation of disunity of PDM.

Taking a jibe at the talk of a second charter of democracy, the minister said that now they would need a third charter after the second one.

More Stories From Pakistan

