PDM Having No Direction, No Ideology Has No Future: Shibli
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) having no direction or ideology has no future.
In a tweet, the minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had welcomed the inquiry report whereas Nawaz Sharif has rejected it, which was manifestation of disunity of PDM.
Taking a jibe at the talk of a second charter of democracy, the minister said that now they would need a third charter after the second one.