PDM heading to its complete failure: Shafqat Mahmood

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education, Culture and Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was going to emerge as a complete failure.

Talking to media during a visit to the tombs of Kalhoro and Talpur dynasties here, the minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its five year term.

"The PDM leaders were making hollow claims. They earlier said they send the government packing by December, 2020, and they later extended that deadline to January but the government is still there," he observed. Responding to a question about the PDM's scheduled public meeting in Hyderabad on February 9, he said the PDM was a failed movement and its leaders had made many false claims. Replying to another query, he said the PTI did not intend to roll back the 18th constitutional amendment, clarifying that there were just certain provisions in that amendment which needed revision. For example, he said, the curriculum should be a national curriculum not a provincial one as it leads to division in the nation.

"We have to unite the nation and not to let it be divided," he explained. He added there were some other provisions as well but he preferred to elaborate a point which pertained to his education department. The minister underlined that consensus of the ruling and the opposition parties was required for amending the constitution. "Though we hope to get a majority in the senate, if the constitutional amendment has to be done, it will require consensus," he said. Mahmood told that the federal government had started a project under which the national heritage was being catalogued. He added that the federal government was also assessing the condition of the heritage sites to check if any preservation work was required. He said after the 18th amendment the subject was devolved to the provinces.b"But we are checking if there is any need, the federal government will play its role," he added.

Earlier, the minister visited the archaeological and heritage sites in Makli necropolis in Thatta district.