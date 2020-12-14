PDM held a flop show, says Shibli Faraz

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the public has rejected the narrative of the opposition parties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 14th, 2020) Opposition's public gathering under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement in Lahore was a flop show, said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said the public rejected the narrative of the opposition parties.

The Minister said PDM leaders were perturbed due to non-participation of people from Lahore and Punjab.

He recalled that poisonous language was used against armed forces in Gujranwala rally, the mouslem of Quaid-e-Azam was desecrated in Karachi and anti-Pakistan slogans were used in Quetta gathering. He regretted that the residents of Lahore were declared traitors at Minar-Pakistan.