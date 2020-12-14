UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Held A Flop Show, Says Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:46 PM

PDM held a flop show, says Shibli Faraz

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says the public has rejected the narrative of the opposition parties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 14th, 2020) Opposition's public gathering under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement in Lahore was a flop show, said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said the public rejected the narrative of the opposition parties.

The Minister said PDM leaders were perturbed due to non-participation of people from Lahore and Punjab.

He recalled that poisonous language was used against armed forces in Gujranwala rally, the mouslem of Quaid-e-Azam was desecrated in Karachi and anti-Pakistan slogans were used in Quetta gathering. He regretted that the residents of Lahore were declared traitors at Minar-Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Quetta Punjab Twitter Gujranwala From Opposition

Recent Stories

Technology Innovation Institute appoints cryptogra ..

3 minutes ago

Iftikhar Ahmed makes 102 run off 48 balls in first ..

12 minutes ago

UAE and Israel discuss cooperation in infrastructu ..

18 minutes ago

UAE, Israel export credit agenciessign landmark tr ..

19 minutes ago

Horticulturists need to enhance mango produce

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Slams as 'Bullshit' Recent UK Reports Abou ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.