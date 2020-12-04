UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Holding Gatherings To Get NRO: Murad Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was holding public gatherings to get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), but it was impossible.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar were certified liars and they had remained involved in massive corruption charges as the cases were proceeding in the courts against them, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PML-N bigwigs had established illegal properties abroad through corruption and money laundering, adding they also ruined the national economy and institutions while the PTI government had already taken measures to strengthen the economy and revamp the institutions.

He asked the opposition parties especially PML-N and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) to play a constructive role in the Parliament by highlighting the genuine issues of common man, the government would take their recommendations for interests.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's concept of smart lockdown was acknowledged by the world which helped in containing the first wave of the coronavirus. The PDM was spreading the COVID-19 through their pubic gatherings in different parts of the country, he added.

