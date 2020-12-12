PDM holding peaceful rallies, meetings: Maryam

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was holding peaceful rallies and meetings which was its right.

Talking to the media along with Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here she thanked the PPP chairperson for his visit to condole death of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

She said matters regarding PDM public gathering, to be held on Sunday at Minar-e-Pakistan, were discussed besides reviewing future roadmap of the PDM.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that alliance of opposition parties under the platform of PDM was united and attempts to create rifts in it would remain unsuccessful.