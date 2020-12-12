UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Holding Peaceful Rallies, Meetings: Maryam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

PDM holding peaceful rallies, meetings: Maryam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Friday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was holding peaceful rallies and meetings which was its right.

Talking to the media along with Chairperson Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here she thanked the PPP chairperson for his visit to condole death of her grandmother Begum Shamim Akhtar.

She said matters regarding PDM public gathering, to be held on Sunday at Minar-e-Pakistan, were discussed besides reviewing future roadmap of the PDM.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that alliance of opposition parties under the platform of PDM was united and attempts to create rifts in it would remain unsuccessful.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

2 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

2 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

2 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

2 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

2 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.