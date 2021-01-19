PDM ill designs to remove Govt. through agitational politics doom to fail: KPK Speaker

Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Tuesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was in a position of disarray and ill designs of its leadership to remove an elected government through agitational politics would never succeed

Talking to media persons here on occasion of blood donation camp, the speaker said PDM's agitation in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s Office was totally irrational and unjustified, adding elected governments' could not be removed through such negative politics. He said peaceful protest was a democratic right of the opposition and they can exercise this right in a peaceful manner.

"I ask from PDM leadership against whom they are making agitation," he said, adding Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Apex Court.

He said PTI had made peaceful protest after using all constitutional and legal options.

He said NAB was an autonomous organization that can take legal action under the law against anyone involved in corruption.

Ghani said audit report of Bus Rapid Project (BRT) has been received at KP Assembly and everything would be brought before public in case of any irregularity and corruption was found.

The speaker said blood donation was an important obligation to help needy patients of thalassemia and blood disorder and urged people to generously contribute and participate in this noble cause . He said MPAs would also donate bloods to help such patients soon.