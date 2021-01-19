UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Ill Designs To Remove Govt. Through Agitational Politics Doom To Fail: KPK Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:46 PM

PDM ill designs to remove Govt. through agitational politics doom to fail: KPK Speaker

Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Tuesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was in a position of disarray and ill designs of its leadership to remove an elected government through agitational politics would never succeed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Tuesday said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was in a position of disarray and ill designs of its leadership to remove an elected government through agitational politics would never succeed.

Talking to media persons here on occasion of blood donation camp, the speaker said PDM's agitation in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s Office was totally irrational and unjustified, adding elected governments' could not be removed through such negative politics. He said peaceful protest was a democratic right of the opposition and they can exercise this right in a peaceful manner.

"I ask from PDM leadership against whom they are making agitation," he said, adding Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Apex Court.

He said PTI had made peaceful protest after using all constitutional and legal options.

He said NAB was an autonomous organization that can take legal action under the law against anyone involved in corruption.

Ghani said audit report of Bus Rapid Project (BRT) has been received at KP Assembly and everything would be brought before public in case of any irregularity and corruption was found.

The speaker said blood donation was an important obligation to help needy patients of thalassemia and blood disorder and urged people to generously contribute and participate in this noble cause . He said MPAs would also donate bloods to help such patients soon.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Election Commission Of Pakistan Media All From Government Blood Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Kabul, Afghan City of Tirinkot Hit by Bomb Blasts, ..

1 minute ago

PAC examines audit paras of Ministry of Communicat ..

1 minute ago

52 fire-engines to improve Karachi's firefighting ..

2 minutes ago

Eight People Injured in Avalanche in Russian Ski R ..

2 minutes ago

Cricket squad leaves for Karachi through chartered ..

12 minutes ago

Lebanon doctors urge lockdown extension

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.