PDM Illogical Show Put People's Lives In Danger: Experts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 04:30 PM

PDM illogical show put people's lives in danger: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has put lives of thousands of people in danger due to fatal COVID-19 by holding an illogical public show here on Sunday, political, health and economic experts said.

Taimur Salim Jhagra, KP Minister for Health said that coronavirus cases were increased manifolds especially in Peshawar and in such alarming situation holding of a public meeting by PDM was an illogical and irrational decision.

"On 17th November 2020, he said there were only 200 cases and on 21st November, the cases have surged to 370, which is almost 100% increase in less than a week," he said in a statement here Sunday.

In Hayatabad Medical Complex, he said 90 beds occupied by coronavirus patients and asked the hospital administration to increase the beds to 150 in December.

He said almost all coronavirus beds in Khyber Teaching Hospital are occupied and administration of KTH were directed to increase the Corona beds from 90 to 200 to facilitate patients.

"The positivity rate has increased from 1% to 12% and deaths cases are rising in KP especially in Peshawar," he added.

The minister said 60% cases were reported in Peshawar and opposition parties are bringing people from all cities of the province and this will give rise to cases in all cities of KP.

"The Opposition's last stance was of strict lockdown and wanted everything closed and today they have adopted double standards and are making sure KP people are affected by Corona Virus, " he claimed.

"The opposition's stubbornness and irrational attitude have put lives of thousands of political workers and people in danger and PDM leadership would be held responsible in case in spike of the deadly virus in Peshawar and KP" said PTI leader, Bahadar Khan while talking to APP on Sunday.

The PTI leader said thousands of people were infected including the sad demise of Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmed Seth during the second wave of COVID-19 and holding of a public show in such alarming situation was irrational and illogical approach of the 11 parties political alliance of the opposition.

Economic expert, Sumbul Riaz said political instability was not good for economy and years would be required for recovery of economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said infant industries had suffered a lot due to lockdown in the first phase of COVID 19.

She expressed the hope that opposition would sit together with the government and solve the problems under an constitutional ambit and play constructive role in strengthening of democracy in the country.

