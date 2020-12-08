PDM irresponsible behavior despite corona shameful

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday the irresponsible behaviour of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was shameful in the wake of increasing number of corona patients.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that cheap narrative of PDM leaders was dead now as the people have rejected it. The opposition was feeling no shame for playing with the lives of innocent people, she added.

She said that 429 confirmed cases had been reported and 41 patients had died in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

She said the number of corona patients in Punjab had reached more than 124,000.

The number of active corona patients had reached 9,363 and a total of 3,218 patients have died in Punjab, she added.

The rate of deaths during the second wave was continuously increasing and holding public meetings in this situation was sheer enmity with the people, she added. The insensible opposition leaders were unable to understand the severityof the situation and putting the lives of the people in danger only to safeguard its political interests, he asserted. The patriotic Pakistanis would not fall into the trap of opposition and defeat would be the fate of PDM on December 13,she added.