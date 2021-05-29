PDM is a group of rejected, corrupt forces: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the opposition alliance against the government was a group of rejected forces as the people of the country were well aware about their corruption and other bad practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Saturday said the opposition alliance against the government was a group of rejected forces as the people of the country were well aware about their corruption and other bad practices.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had already disintegrated and all the opposition parties had lost confidence on each other.

The minister said the PDM had failed to bring the people out of their homes during its first protest stage and it would remain unsuccessful to get their objectives against the government.

Farrukh Habib said the government would complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said it was very unfortunate that the PDM was announcing protest and public gatherings during coronavirus pandemic when the people were combating against the deadly virus by adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that announcing political gatherings from the PDM during the COVID-9 pandemic was not an appropriate action.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan was moving forward with growing economy, increasing foreign remittances, foreign reserves, recorded surge of stock exchange, improving agriculture sector and increasing volume of foreign investment, adding every sector of the country was showing positive indicators due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

He said the opposition was creating unnecessary hurdles in the way of the country's development and they were not digesting the achievements of the present government in different fields of life.