PDM is all set to take out anti-govt rally today in Malakand

(@fidahassanain)

The opposition parties’ alliance have made preparations for today’s power show and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to take part in the rally whereas Maryam Nawaz is concerned, her participation in the rally so far is in doubt.

MALAKAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2021) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to take out anti-government rally today in Malakand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday (today).

The PDM leadership finalized preparation for today’s power show at Batkhela’s Zafar Park.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Chief and head of PDM Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other heads of opposition parties would address the public meeting.

Maryam Nawaz, however, was likely not to take part in the public meeting.

PDM has been demanding resignation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government by January 31st, 2021. The PDM Chief said that they would chalk out their plan for long march on February 1 if the PTI government failed to resign.

Previously, the PDM government was not allowed to hold its public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Though, there was no clear-cut order or permission from the provincial government so far, PDM was all set to take out anti-government rally today in Malakand division.