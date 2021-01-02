UrduPoint.com
PDM Is Fooling Public, Says Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:21 PM

PDM is fooling public, says Sheikh Rasheed

The Interior Minister says Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had confessed its defeat.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was now fooling public on Saturday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had confessed its defeat.

“File against anyone who makes any statement against Pakistan Army and other state institutions,” said the interior minister.

He said that passport of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would not be renewed after it expiry on February 16. The government, he said, was ready for opposition’s long march and asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to show some respect for Islamabad and islam.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, he said, controlled decisions of the PPP Chairman PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Any politician who closes doors for dialogue lacks wisdom, he added.

