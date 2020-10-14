PDM is going to hold 'Rent a Jalsa' in city: Firdous Shamim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly PTI Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi criticizing the opposition leaders, has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is going to hold 'Rent a Jalsa' near Mazar-e-Quaid.

He said that the anti-government campaign by the opposition leaders was only a tactic to hide their corruption.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Insaf House here on Wednesday.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, PTI leader Arslan Faisal Mirza and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Firdous said that every MPA belonging to PDM was being demanded for participating in Jalsa in a large number.

He said that every step against the government by the opposition would go in vain.

He further said that the provision of commodities was the responsibility of the provinces after the 18th amendment. He said that the Chief Minister was responsible for high prices in the province if those increased over there.

Firdous alleged that the price Control Department of the provincial government was inactive. 'If anyone is hoarding in any area than it is the obligation of the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Price Control Department to control them,' he said.

Khurrum Sher Zaman lashing out at the Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the in-efficient CM was leading the PDM in the province.

He said that they were afraid of the popularity of PTI captain.