PDM Is Hub Of So-called Billionaire Nationalists, Says Fawad Chaudhary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:54 AM

PDM is hub of so-called billionaire nationalists, says Fawad Chaudhary

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology has also questioned the huge money of Rs 400 billion that is being transferred every year to Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 28th, 2020) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is hub of anti-Punjab elements and billionaire so-called nationalists, said Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Monday.

Fawad Chaudhary said that these so-called nationalists gathered there at the platform of PDM.

Taking to Twitter, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology said that half of Pakistan's population is Punjabi, while the so-called nationalists abused Punjab after plundering national wealth worth billions of rupees.

“For last ten years, an average of Rs. 400 billion is transferred to Balochistan every year, whereas the province has a population of ten million.

Where did all that money go?” he questioned.

Mehmood Khan Achakzai, the leader of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami, criticized Punjabis during PDM rally in Lahore on Dec 13.

He said people of Punjabi people supported British rulers who tried to occupy Afghan territory. Afghanistan was the land that stood against the British invaders. He also accused Lahore of supporting occupation of Afghanistan.

Opposition’s alliance under the banner of PDM is running an anti-government movement against what it calls economic disaster and rigging in general elections of 2018.

