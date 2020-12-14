PDM is playing with public lives: Kethran

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for food and Population Welfare, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Monday said that parties in PDM are playing with public lives despite having threat second wave of deadly virus.

The Food Minister said the era of chanting false slogans has passed and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not be further misled by mere slogans and claims.

"While the present Federal and provincial government was utilizing all means to save the people from this dangerous epidemic of coronavirus, he said and added Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan are jointly making efforts to eradicate backwardness from Balochistan and providing all the basic amenities to the people of the province.

He said the purpose of PDM gathering was to hide their corruption through organizing procession and false statements saying the threat of resignations from the PDM was a completely drama.

He said the government would not be intimidated by the PDM statements, but opposition rallies will not affect the government.

The provincial minister said the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is working with the federal government to move the province on the path of development.