PDM is using all cards through the best possible ways, says Fazlur Rehman

The PDM Chief says the country’s control has been given to ineligible and getting of rid of these in ineligible rulers has now become national cause.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was playing its cards through the best possible ways.

“We have to save the country as a nation,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is also chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement while addressing a press conference in Peshawar on Saturday.

He said they would take part in Senate Election to minimize the damage for the larger national interests.

The JUI-F Chief said that their objection on the results of general elections in principle was correct as the mandate was stolen and was given to minority.

“We are fighting for the survival of Pakistan,” said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, pointing out that the country was handed over to ineligibles.

“Getting rid of these ineligible is now the national cause,” he further said.

He also said that the incumbent rulers had drowned into their blunders and announced a big rally and gathering in Hyderabad on Feb 9.