Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said those who pretended to topple an elected government have themselves entered into a blind alley and were hiding their faces from the public

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said those who pretended to topple an elected government have themselves entered into a blind alley and were hiding their faces from the public.

In a brief chat with the media here, Kamran Bangash further said the PTI government would complete its tenure and form the next government on the basis of its people-friendly policies and performance.

Referring to PDM's decision to delay its long march, the CM'S Aide said those propagating against the government were now looking for a place to hide their faces from masses.

He said the long-march of PDM has ended before it could get a start.

The PDM alliance, he said, was unnatural and it has to face disintegration, adding, all their tall claims have turned into a wall of sand. People have also rejected the PDM as it was talking against the government institution which was totally unacceptable.

Kamran Bangash added that PDM leaders used to deliver hours-long speeches but at the end they failed to answer even a single question from the media.