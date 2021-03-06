PDM, JUI-F announce boycott all-important session of National Assembly today

(@fidahassanain)

Maulana Fazlur Rehman says today’s session will have no political importance as all the opposition parties will be absent.

SUKKUR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not attend National Assembly session on Saturday (today).

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had made this announcement on Friday.

Talking to the reporters, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that Saturday session would have no political importance as all the opposition parties would be absent.

“No opposition member will attend the National Assembly session on Saturday”, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that Imran Khan lost the confidence of the majority even the President had said so.

The PDM head had said that they did not recognize this government as the public’s representative. He said that Imran Khan’s speech had already deflected defeat in which he called his own party members sell-outs by saying that votes were sold in the Senate election.

The PM had already lost vote of confidence in the shape of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory, said Maulana Fazl, adding that he was free to hold tomorrow’s session just as he continued to rule with a fake mandate.