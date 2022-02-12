UrduPoint.com

PDM Lacks Manpower To Launch Long March, Claims Sheikh Rashid

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2022 | 01:18 PM

PDM lacks manpower to launch long march, claims Sheikh Rashid

The Interior Minister says neither the opposition could bring no-confidence nor could launch long march against the government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) does not have man powers to take out long march against the government.

Sheikh Rashid says neither the opposition could bring no-confidence nor could launch any long march against the government.

He has expressed these words on Twitter.

The Interior Minister says that the opposition could fulfill its desire to launch long march against the PTI government.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Pakistan Democratic Movement will face defeat in its effort to table no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video statement delivered in response to news conference held by opposition alliance in Lahore today, he said members of opposition parties will surprise their leaders, if they will bring any such motion against the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, in a similar tweet, said leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement can only bring no confidence against one another.

Talking to a private television channel, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Shehbaz Gill said the Opposition leaders are struggling for national reconciliation ordinance.

He said that the government would not give NRO to any corrupt person.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Interior Minister Long March Twitter Rashid Man Alliance TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Barrister Saif visits Galiyat snow festival

Barrister Saif visits Galiyat snow festival

12 minutes ago
 Angry Olympic snowboard champ Hirano demands bette ..

Angry Olympic snowboard champ Hirano demands better judging

12 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan to hold presidential elections on Mar ..

Turkmenistan to hold presidential elections on March 12

12 minutes ago
 Blinken says he will speak to Lavrov Saturday as U ..

Blinken says he will speak to Lavrov Saturday as Ukraine crisis rages

14 minutes ago
 Five dead in fire at Japan rice cracker factory

Five dead in fire at Japan rice cracker factory

14 minutes ago
 DC urged for stern action against illegal town pla ..

DC urged for stern action against illegal town planners

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>