PDM lacks unity, consensus: Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that the opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) lacked unity and consensus among them on major political issues.

Talking to provincial Forest Minister Sibtain Khan during a meeting at the Governor's House here, he said even if the opposition fulfilled its wish of Long March and resignations, the government would not be affected by it.

The Governor Punjab said even Imran Khan's opponents knew that he would not be blackmailed, adding that everyone testified to the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sarwar said Imran Khan only wanted to see prosperous Pakistan and all government resources were being used only for the Public's welfare.

He said the PML-N and PPP completed five year terms so the opposition should wait for the 2023 general elections instead of creating chaos in the country.

"The people will decide who they want to see in government and in opposition after 5 years", he said , adding that no government ever surrendered due to the protests and sit-ins and this would not happen in future as well.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said whenever it came to accountability in the country, political opponents started making noise. He said the opposition leaders should prove their innocence in the courts instead of speaking out against the government.

He said courts and all institutions in the country were working freely and the government did not believe in any kind of political revenge.

Provincial Forest Minister Sibtain Khan said the previous governments made unrealistic claims of the development of the people but the incumbent government was taking practical steps to solve the problems of the poor. He said despite all negative propaganda of the opposition, the public support was with the government.