PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib on Friday said the opposition parties had launched the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the government only to protect corruption of its leadership but it was not in favor of the masses welfare.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government was not afraid of any movement by the opposition parties.

He said opposition advised the government to impose complete lockdown during first wave of coronavirus in the country but now they were holding public gatherings during second wave of deadly virus and they were intentionally playing with lives of the people.

He said opposition was using people to protect their personal interests so they should avoid attending PDM's public gatherings as more cases were rising during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Farrukh Habib said the opposition parties were openly violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) during their public gatherings which could become the main cause for spreading coronavirus among the people.

Replying to a question, he said the government inherited fragile economy and damaged institutions but due to effective steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan the national economy was improving day by day and performance of the institutions was also improving.

He said the previous governments had destroyed the country by doing massive corruption and money laundering but the present government was bringing improvement in every sector including economy, agriculture, exports and strengthening Pakistani rupee.

He said the government was well aware about inflation in the country and it was taking steps to reduce it, adding prices of edible items had been reduced and people would witness further reduction in prices in days to come.