PDM leaders booked over charges of violation Covid-19 SOPs

Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sana Ullah, Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are among the accused nominated in the FIR lodged by a PHA officer for breaking locks and security fence of Greater Iqbal park for PDM rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership including Maryam Nawaz was booked over charges of creating vandalism and committing violation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The FIR was registered against Lari Adda police station on the complaint of a security officer of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

The other leaders of the PML-N who were booked include Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Talal Chaudhry, Rana Tanvir, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Mubashir, Sheikh Rohail, Samiullah and Malik Afzal Khokar.

According to the FIR, the PML-N leadership was responsible for breaking security fence, locks, interior and tiles of Greater Iqbal Park for PDM rally.

The sanctity of national heritage, it said, was also irreparably damaged. PDM leaders were also accused of creating vandalism and committing violation of SOPs set for Covid-19.

The development took place soon after the PML-N leadership was already disturbed and angry over poor presence of workers at the PDM rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, according to the sources, lashed out at the leadership, especially Lahore division leadership for not bringing workers to Minar-e-Pakistan.

“You are getting benefits and enjoying privileges for last many years but when it is needed your assistance during these difficult times nobody is working serious,” she was quoted as saying.