PDM leaders carrying anti-state agenda: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were carrying anti-state agenda to make happy to the country's enemies.

The actions should be taken against the PDM leaders those were mocking and attacking the national institutions including judiciary and armed forces, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister termed the PDM public meeting in Quetta was a flop show and abortive exercise against the government, adding there was no threat to the democratic system and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its constitutional term.

He said the difference of opinion with the government policies and programmes was part of the democratic set-up.

The minister asked the PDM leaders that why they were criticizing the country's institutions.