PDM leaders deceiving people, trying to hide looted public money: Pervaiz Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak Saturday said that Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) is a group of corrupt elements that would be made accountable to people for their malpractices and misappropriation of public money.

He expressed these views in public meetings held at Amangarh and Kutikhel areas of district Nowshera. The functions were also addressed by Chairman National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak, Managing Director Shama Ghee Mill and local office bearers Mian Umer Kaka Khel and Ishaq Khattak.

Federal Minister said that government would never give NRO and Prime Minister Imran Khan would bring back the money looted by PDM leaders. He categorically rejected midterm elections and said that government would complete its constitutional term and would again emerge victorious in next elections due to performance and accomplishments.

He said that country is facing a critical phase while opposition parties are deceiving people and planning public gatherings for their personal interest adding the agenda of opposition has endangered the sovereignty of the country.

Defence Minister said some patriotic legislators of PMLN who are against party's agenda are in contact with him adding dismemberment of PMLN is imminent. He also praised sacrifices of law enforcers in war against militancy and said that Pakistan Army is strong and committed to defend country.

Pervaiz Khattak said that priority of Prime Minister is 'Corruption-free-Pakistan' and no compromise would be made to achieve this objective.

He said Prime Minister is making efforts to control artificial price hike and those found guilty of making illegal profits by overpricing and hoarding would be taken to task.

He said that projects of billion of rupees have been initiated for district Nowshera and work on Fazaia University would soon be started adding these uplift projects would change the socio-economic condition of people living in the area.