PDM leaders explore ways to save sinking politics, deceive public: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were huddled in Jati Umrah to explore new ways to deceive people and save their sinking politics.

In a tweet, the minister said the people would not allow a 'group of rejected' to betray them again in any disguise.

During the meeting, he said, the parties in the opposition alliance passed the buck to one another for their flop show in Lahore.